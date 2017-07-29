Setting a bad example for others

By Tim Schewe

Yesterday I found myself No. 3 in line waiting for a red light westbound at an intersection.

The vehicle in front of me was a shiny Porsche Boxster convertible driven by a mature male. The light turned green and he stalled it. By the time he had started it again the light had turned red and we all ended up waiting for the next cycle.

After the restart, he moved the front of his vehicle to the far side of the crosswalk to await the next green light. This is bad form for two reasons: it can put his vehicle past the inductive pickup controlling the signal, and it makes life difficult for pedestrians if any are present.

A long tractor-trailer combination was in the intersection waiting patiently to turn left from southbound in front of us. The driver was unable to proceed until his signal turned red. He began his turn and Mr. Boxster just could not wait. His light was green! He looped out to the right and drove around the back of the trailer to make his left turn.

My final observation of this driver was his dust as he rapidly disappeared from view while I trailed along behind having waited for the truck to turn and followed the posted speed limit. Does it surprise you that our car insurance is expensive?