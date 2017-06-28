Seniors writing contest extends deadline

The deadline for entries for the 2017 edition of the John W. Bilsland Award has been extended.

The award was inaugurated by the Strathcona Place Seniors Society in 2015 to celebrate and foster the creativity of older writers.

Writers aged 55 years and older who live throughout Western Canada are now eligible to submit work to be considered for this year’s award. Prizes of $500 will be awarded in each of three categories: short fiction, short non-fiction and poetry.

The late John W. Bilsland, MA (British Columbia), PhD. (Toronto), was Professor Emeritus of English at the University of Alberta. In addition to his 30-year professional teaching career, as a volunteer he taught creative writing at the Strathcona Place Senior Centre for 25 years. During that time seniors who attended his classes produced more than 20 publications, including books.

The deadline for award submissions is now July 22.

For entry rules and regulations, and to download an entry form, go to www.strathconaplace.com. Entry forms are also available at the Strathcona Place Senior Centre, 10831 University Ave. For further information email strathconaplace@outlook.com.