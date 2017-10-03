Savour Cowichan Festival kicks off in style

The Savour Cowichan Festival, which runs until Oct. 8, showcases some of the best in food and drink in the “Provence of B.C.”

The festival kicked off last weekend with Barge on In on Friday and Saturday nights where folks tried all kinds of tasty treats, and continued with the Shawnigan Hockey Classic.

Events support the Canucks Autism Network.

Kirk McLean, Jyrki Lumme, Dave Babych and Darcy Rota pose with junior athletes after their skate practice and game at the Hockey Classic. (Andrew Nixon photo)

Dave Babych shakes hands at the Hockey Classic. (Andrew Nixon photo)

Canucks alumni Dave Babych, Jyrki Lumme, Darcy Rota, Kirk McLean and Steve Darling answer questions during a Q&A session at the Hockey Classic. (Andrew Nixon photo)

There were plenty of great wines, ciders and more to try at Savour Cowichan’s Barge on In. (Andrew Nixon photo)

Barge on In was packed with people looking to try some savoury treats. (Andrew Nixon photo)

Cody Jensen from the Taphouse Grill prepares some bite-sized treats. (Andrew Nixon photo)

Marco Palmeri and Tillie Williamson of the Canucks Autism Network at Barge on In. (Andrew Nixon photo)