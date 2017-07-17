Rally in the Valley for women this weekend

It’s all about giving back and having fun for the Canadian Women’s Ride Day Rally in The Valley

It’s all about giving back and having fun for the Canadian Women’s Ride Day Rally in The Valley Ride for Women this weekend.

The event takes place on Saturday, July 11 starting at 9 a.m. and runs until Sunday, July 23 at 2 p.m. at Cowichan Exhibition Park.

Organizers describe it as “bringing women together to share a passion for motorcycling and its community, life and camaraderie, to promote safe riding; and to give back to women in need in our community through charity and action, and above all, to have fun.”

It’s for women who ride and those who love women who ride at this 5th Anniversary event.

Saturday is Canadian Women’s Ride Day.

Enjoy camping and RV parking, live music and dancing with local musicians, biker games, a beer garden, 50/50 poker run, the Shawnigan Show’n’Shine on Sunday, food trucks, vendors and souvenirs.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Cowichan Women Against Violence Society.

Men are invited this year for the first time to to come out and ride in a group following the women, in a show of support for the cause and to stand up against domestic violence.

“Come and join in on this amazing Rally in the Valley event; you won’t want to miss it,” organizers promise.