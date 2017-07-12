Plenty to do in downtown Duncan after the parade

Downtown Duncan is THE place to be on Saturday, July 15.

Downtown Duncan is THE place to be on Saturday, July 15.

Not only is there lots to see and do with big sales and vendors in the downtown core, but there are the Kids Parade and the Grande Parade starting at 9:30 and 11 a.m. respectively. There’s a show and shine of vintage and classic motorcycles from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jubilee Street as well.

Later, the fourth annual, highly popular fashion show will take to the catwalk at Kenneth and Craig starting at 5 p.m. Bring your lawnchairs and enjoy.

Meanwhile, once the parade has finished, The 39 Days of July festival starts up again with music on the MNP Stage at Charles Hoey Park, by the train station.

At noon, there’s Simon Sayz, at 1 p.m. there’s Short and Randy, and at 2 p.m. you can hear TL Douglas.

By 3 p.m. at the park, it’s time to settle back and listen to the gals and guys who write songs. Two panels of four will each entertain for an hour, trading off songs as they go.

From 6 p.m. onward at the park, the energetic can get ready to dance the evening away with the infectious Masimba Marimba band.

Meanwhile, at City Square, those who prefer to just sit and groove to great music can enjoy The Great Divide, a tribute group that sings songs made famous by The Band. They will hit the big stage at 8 p.m.

It’s all free. So, make it a date to stay the day in Downtown Duncan.