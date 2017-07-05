PHOTOS: Arshdeep Purba takes home Miss BC crown

It was a night full of pomp, glamour and and heart-wrenching stories as Arshdeep Purba took home the Miss BC crown on Monday night.
The Surrey contestant said moving to Canada and having to start all over again at a young age has shaped the way she approaches challenges.
“My family and I started with nothing in our hands, and worked hard to gradually settle,” she said. “I was always in self-doubt and let myself drown with my insecurities. I want to be the voice that inspires individuals to accomplish their goals and conquer happiness, but mainly to be proud of who they are.”
But Purba wasn’t the only one to go home with a prize:
- Miss BC: Arshdeep Purba, Surrey
- Mrs. BC: Genicca Whitney, Surrey
- Miss Teen BC: Sallee Whitewing, North Vancouver
- Junior Miss BC: Melarie Eustaquio, Coquitlam
- Miss BC Charity: Reshmi Chandra, Surrey
- Junior Miss BC Charity: Ayesha Kumar, Abbotsford
- Miss Teen BC Interior: Jade Sharp, Cranbrook
- Miss Teen Vancouver Island: Olivia Dunseith, Victoria
- Miss Teen Lower Mainland: Naomi Moon, Surrey
- Miss Teen Greater Vancouver: Gurnaz Sandhu, Vancouver
- Mrs. BC Interior: Abby VanderMeulen, Salmon Arm
- Mrs. Vancouver Island: Jane Vermeulen, Victoria
- Mrs. Lower Mainland: Lesya Anna Adehl, Vancouver
- Mrs. Greater Vancouver: Masha Tikhonova, Vancouver
- Miss BC Interior: Vahnessa Espig, Kamloops
- Miss Vancouver Island: Robyn Thomas, Victoria
- Miss Lower Mainland: Anne Longakit, Surrey
- Miss Greater Vancouver: Beenu Bajwa, Surrey
- Miss Fraser Valley: Baneet Braich, Abbotsford
PHOTOS: Miss BC Winners: