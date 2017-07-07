PHOTO GALLERY: Duncan Christian School celebrates graduation 2017

The Duncan Christian School class of 2017 held their graduation ceremonies on June 27, where they handed out awards and said farewell to school and friends.
Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
The Duncan Christian School class of 2017 held their graduation ceremonies on June 27, where they handed out awards and said farewell to school and friends.
Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.
The tree has been cut but a large log remains in the river.
We’ll never know how much cannabis needs to be in the body for a person to be too impaired to drive
Not enough members cast ballot in vote on land code
She was last seen wearing on orange jacket, dark blue tuque, pink shirt and black pants.