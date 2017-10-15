Cow High Spanish students raise $2273 for Mexican earthquake relief

Cowichan Secondary languages teacher Vera Rowan is really proud of her students.

She sent us a gallery of photos last week, showing her Grade 10 and 11 Spanish classes making an effort to help people in Mexico City rebuild after the earthquake there.

According to Rowan, the students held a bake sale, with proceeds gooing to the Red Cross.

“The students made $454.60 and for every dollar donated to the Red Cross before October 15th, Aviva (Insurance) will give $5. So, that translates to $2273!!!” she enthused. “They are a wonderful group of individuals; what great, caring young people we have in the valley.

