Mount Prevost wishes Mengual and Jane a happy retirement

École Mount Prevost’s retiring principal, Pedro Mengual, and music teacher, Gia Jane, pose with a painting of the historic Duncan Elementary School building, where both worked for many years. (Maureen Mengual photo)

At last week’s year end picnic at École Mount Prevost, the school’s community said goodbye to both principal Pedro Mengual and music teacher Gia Jane, thanking them for their years of effort into making the French immersion school what it is today.

Mengual has been an administrator in the district for 20 years at various schools: Tansor Elementary, Alexander Elementary, École Duncan Elementary, École Mill Bay, and École Mt. Prevost, with 14 years of those years in French immersion. Jane has been a music teacher in the district for 28 years and has taught more than 16,000 students.