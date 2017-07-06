Learning experiences abound at Abbeyfield

By Christine Ryan

Every day is a new chance to learn and help out.

Almost a dozen Grade 11 students from Brentwood College School got the chance to do both on June 5, when they visited Abbeyfield Houses Society of Duncan to do some gardening and get to know the residents.

Abbeyfield is part of an international organization offering seniors independent living options in a relaxed and beautiful environment.

Brentwood students Somto and Francis enjoyed the experience immensely, especially the chance to speak with Christine Bennett, 84, an accomplished local author.

“Nowadays there is such a big gulf between the two generations in terms of technology, thoughts, and, indeed, economically,” Bennett observed, noting that the day was a refreshing coming together of the generations. “I found it a delightful experience. I believe that we still have something to give and share.”

Bennett, originally from England, is a celebrated local author whose latest work Kaleidoscope is a book of poetry that takes a playful and humorous look at life.

After helping out in the fragrant rose garden, Brentwood students including Somto and Francis, sat at tea and had sandwiches with various Abbeyfield residents. They also enjoyed stimulating conversation along with the tea and snacks. Brentwood hopes to continue such events on an ongoing, voluntary basis.

“I do hope we can do it again,” Bennett said. “We [at Abbeyfield] talked about the visit for days.”

For a chance to see what Abbeyfield is all about, consider attending their upcoming summer fundraiser, which will be held on Saturday, July 8, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.