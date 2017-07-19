Lake Flashback: Hit the bricks, home from away, and another development for Paldi

Cowichan Lake was a small community in a big world as seen by the range of news from long ago.

Fernando Villalobos, left, of Durango, Mexico, an exchange student staying with the Blatchford family in Youbou, tries the sweet taste of Canada with his temporary sister and brother, Jennie, 9, and Michael, 12, on July 1, 1992.

Welcome to Lake Flashback. Reporter Lexi Bainas has been combing through old newspapers with theassistance of the Kaatza Station Museum and Archives so we can jog your memory, give you that nostalgicfeeling, or just a chuckle, as we take a look at what was making headlines this week around Cowichan Lake inyears gone by.

10 years ago:

“Forestry strike hits coast operations” screamed the huge headline in the Lake Cowichan Gazette on July 25, 2007.

It was a headline often heard in the turbulent decades before when the phrase “hit the bricks” howled by the IWA meant “a long, hot summer” of labour unrest in the province’s forests. By 2007, however, such turmoil was not so common. It was big news for the Gazette in Lake Cowichan.

“Although the forest workers picketing at Munns Lumber in Mesachie Lake have no idea how long their strike will last, they’re bracing for a long one,” the story said.

The paper talked to Jim Russell of Lake Cowichan, Andy Shyshka of Honeymoon Bay, and Brian and Dennis Olson of Duncan on the line.

“About two weeks ago the United Steelworkers [who followed the IWA] were making progress in reaching a collective agreement. Last week, after serving their last contracting group with 72 hour notice they’ve been striking.

“As many as 1,000 pople in the Cowichan Valley and about 7,000 along the coast began boycotting work at midnight Friday.”

25 years ago:

The Lake News was a small town newspaper, and in July 1992, it went back to its roots with the following front page story about someone coming home from away.

“Leanne Crosby, 20, has returned to Lake Cowichan after a year in France.

“She stayed with a family in Bordeaux and helped care for five children.

“She graduated from Lake Cowichan Secondary School two years ago and says she enjoyed her experience in France,” the story concluded.

40 years ago:

Phase one of a massive development proposed for Paldi has been given the go-ahead by the Cowichan Valley Regional District, announced The Lake News of July 20, 1977.

“The CVRD board last week approved a request from Mayo Holdings of Nanaimo calling for the rezoning and subdivision on approximately 90 acres of Mayo land [at Paldi].

“The land is slated for light manufacturing and warehousing use. The development, which planning committee chair Ken Douglas said would be of ‘major import to the school population of this district’ is only the first phase of what may well become a distinct and self-supporting community.”

Planners stressed the importance of settlement plans to give a full overview of the future for the area.

“Meanwhile, Mayo Holdings spokesman Gordon McGavin said the company’s 850-acre property could support ‘a solid community’. McGavin said the property has access to rail lines, both highways, an abandoned airstrip.

He said he thought its location, between Duncan and Lake Cowichan, made it “an ideal spot for a community.”