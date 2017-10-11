Lake Auxiliary celebrates 50 years

The Lake Healthcare Auxiliary celebrated its golden anniversary and last original member still serving, Adele Watson, at a special tea at the Cowichan Rocks lounge on Saturday, Sept. 23.
The hard-working group has been around since 1967, 50 years, and the women took time to look back as well as forward.
Lynda Avis, the Vancouver Island representative at the BC Association of Healthcare Auxiliaries, thanked the auxiliary for its efforts through the years, efforts that are increasing in importance in modern hospitals.
lexi.bainas@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter