Huge multi-denominational worship event scheduled for City Stage on Sunday evening at 7 p.m.

Thousands braved the midday heat last year so this year the Glorify service moves to 7 p.m.

Ten local churches are gearing up for Glorify, the worship celebration of the summer on Sunday, July 16 at City Square starting at 7 p.m.

Organizers from The 39 Days of July say in the brochure, “With over 1,000 worshippers last year braving the midday heat, we decided to change to the evening for this gathering.”

And there were indeed that many people; the joyful singing, praising, and witnessing could be heard all over town as the square resounded with the exuberance of an old-time revival meeting.

Jason Horn and Beverlee Caron are hosting this event, which runs until 9 p.m.

This year, why not come into Duncan on Sunday evening and join the excitement as New Life Baptist, Duncan Christian Reformed, North Cowichan Alliance, Duncan Pentecostal, Church of the Nazarene, St. Andrew’s Presbyterian, Crofton Warmland Church, Calvary Baptist from Chemainus, and Oasis Church from Sahtlam get together in prayer and praise.