Are you passionate about local food production and want to grow your flowers and food?

Head out on the Cowichan Green Community’s 8th annual Edible Garden and Farm Tour on Saturday, July 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This self-guided garden tour takes in properties all over the Cowichan region. This year’s theme is building better soil.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the Garden Pantry Store at 360 Duncan St., Duncan.

“We look forward to seeing you there,” say organizers.