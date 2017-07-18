Fun at the library this summer

Programs for youth of all ages

In August, the following Summer Reading Club events are taking place at the Cowichan Lake library at 68 Renfrew Ave in Lake Cowichan:

Saturday, Aug. 5

Go Wild with LEGO: Dig into our large LEGO collection to help build a jungle setting: animals, trees, cars, people, houses,… Best suited for children 6 to 12 years but anyone old enough to refrain from eating LEGO is welcome!

2-4 p.m., free

Saturday, Aug. 12

Raven Goes Berrypicking, a Puppet Show: Soar down to the library for a puppet show full of feathers and fun. Let us entertain you with a story based on Anne Cameron’s Raven Goes Berrypicking. Suitable for all ages.

2-2:30 p.m., free

Friday, Aug. 18

Stuffie Sleepover: The Stuffie Sleepover is back! Stop by the library with your stuffie (ideally your most outgoing) anytime before 3pm. When you arrive, you will create a nametag for your stuffie and complete a registration form. Then leave your stuffie to enjoy an overnight adventure at the library. Pick them up on Saturday with a scrapbook of their fun. Ages 0-12 and stuffies of any age.

Up to 3 p.m., free

