Fun at the library this summer

In August, the following Summer Reading Club events are taking place at the Cowichan Lake library at 68 Renfrew Ave in Lake Cowichan:

Saturday, Aug. 5

Go Wild with LEGO: Dig into our large LEGO collection to help build a jungle setting: animals, trees, cars, people, houses,… Best suited for children 6 to 12 years but anyone old enough to refrain from eating LEGO is welcome!

2-4 p.m., free

Saturday, Aug. 12

Raven Goes Berrypicking, a Puppet Show: Soar down to the library for a puppet show full of feathers and fun. Let us entertain you with a story based on Anne Cameron’s Raven Goes Berrypicking. Suitable for all ages.

2-2:30 p.m., free

Friday, Aug. 18

Stuffie Sleepover: The Stuffie Sleepover is back! Stop by the library with your stuffie (ideally your most outgoing) anytime before 3pm. When you arrive, you will create a nametag for your stuffie and complete a registration form. Then leave your stuffie to enjoy an overnight adventure at the library. Pick them up on Saturday with a scrapbook of their fun. Ages 0-12 and stuffies of any age.

Up to 3 p.m., free