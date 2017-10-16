Forest Discovery Centre’s Halloween Train promises ‘thrills, chills and fun’

BC Forest Discovery Centre General Manager Chris Gale is ready for this year’s Halloween Train, beginning this Friday. (Citizen file)

The BC Forest Discovery Centre is promising even more this year as the annual Halloween Train pulls in to the station on Friday, Oct. 20.

There will be eight nights of “thrills, chills and fun”, organizers promise, running Oct. 20 through Sunday, Oct. 22, then Thursday, Oct. 26 through Monday, Oct. 30.

“Behind the scenes the volunteers and staff are already getting ready and preparing the best Halloween Train event ever,” a press release for the event says.

Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and trains run every half hour until 8:30 p.m. with the Centre closing at 9 p.m.

Activities each evening include crafts in the schoolhouse, train rides, trick-or-treat stations for the little ones, and live entertainment. There will be lots of hot chocolate, coffee and hot food available to purchase so you can sit back, watch the fun and enjoy the warmth of the popular fire pits. A number of live actors will be on site as well.

This is a family friendly event but it can be a little scary for very young children and it’s suggested that you bring them early before the sun sets.

Don’t forget to dress up in your best costume. Don’t worry about weather, most of the displays are covered.

The BC Forest Discovery Centre offers advance tickets on sale at the Cowichan Regional Visitor’s Centre or Duncan Save-On-Foods at the customer service desk. Please note, advance ticket holders and members have a separate line access for expedited entry. The event is included with your BCFDC membership.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and youth 13 to 18 years of age, and children get in for $8.

Children under three are admitted free.