Family fun by the lake Aug. 12 at Youbou’s annual Regatta

Outdoor fun, on land and water, is the name of the game at the annual Youbou Regatta, this year scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 12. (Gazette file)

Looking for some summer fun with the family? Youbou’s the place to be on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Everything starts with a free pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. at the Youbou Fire Hall. Get on down there. The whole community goes to it.

Then, it’s time for what could be the World’s Shortest Parade. It marshalls at the Youbou Community Hall at 10 a.m. and then proceeds to Arbutus Park at 10:30 a.m.

At the park, which is situated on Cowichan Lake, there’s plenty to do all day.

After the awards are handed to the winners in the various parade categories, it’s time for the iconic Clarence Whittingham Memorial Quarter Mile Swim.

Eager beaver swimmers of all ages load onto the old tug boat and are carried out to the starting point to swim back, under the watchful eye of some lifeguards.

As the day progresses, you can take part in or watch canoe and kayak races, a three-on-three volleyball tournament, swimming races for all ages, a chalk-art contest, land games for kids, the whistle, splash and flip triathlon, the watermelon eating relay, the lifeguard relay, and enjoy music in the park, and a barbecue concession, available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.