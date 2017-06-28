Family frantic after kitty stows away to Meade Creek

Salvador is likely to have tales to tell about her adventure among the tall timber of Meade Creek after stowing away in a neighbour’s trailer. (Submitted)

Friends and family of a four-year-old cat named Salvador were looking frantically for her for four days in the Meade Creek area.

Salvador hitched a ride to Meade Creek from the Gordon Head area in Victoria.

Her owner, Kiyomi Thompson, told a sad story early on Tuesday afternoon.

“She’s been missing since Thursday but nobody knew right away. Our next door neighbours went camping and she was a little curious kitty and went inside their trailer while it was open. They took off to Meade Creek Road.

“She’s a long-haired tortie. She’s light brown, and dark brown and caramel colour. And she has a stubby tail that kind of looks like it was cut off halfway through. It’s about half the size of a regular tail. We’re just out looking for her right now.”

The trailer was parked at 8998 Meade Creek Rd., and “they opened up the door and she just ran out. We called all the neighbourhood area and no one has seen her or heard of her so far, other than on Friday when she got out of the trailer.”

“She’s an outdoor cat; she knows how to hunt and keep herself fed if she leaves you but this is all foreign territory to her so we went up to Meade Creek and put up posters, but we’re at a standstill now. We don’t know what else to do. We would love to have her home.”

But this story has a happy ending.

Less than an hour after the Gazette called her, Thompson was able to report that her cat had been found. Next up: the feline adventurer will be sharing her story with all her Victoria pals.