Duncan Christian student wins business scholarship

Morgan Cook, a 2017 graduate from Duncan Christian Secondary School has been named the recipient of Junior Achievement of BC’s Dr. Donald Rix Inspiring Business Excellence Scholarship which comes with a cash award of $2,500.

Cook participated in Junior Achievement’s Be Entrepreneurial program where he had the opportunity to learn about businesses and even created his own.

“This award is going to give me financial comfort but it’s also really inspiring, living up to Donald Rix and the name that he created for himself,” Cook said.

“Donald Rix did so much for other people, he had a lot of accomplishments in his life and so it’s really cool for me to win this award. I hope one day, I’ll be successful like him and be able to help a lot of people.”

The JA Volunteer who mentored Cook and his classmates, shared her personal business experiences that provided insight and helped students realize that entrepreneurship is open to all and can provide opportunity for those who wish to pursue it.

Cook is enrolled at Vancouver Island University in the fall. He plans to study Business.

“I plan to study there for the next four years doing my Bachelor of Business Administration, thinking about majoring in Management,” he said.

The award was created in honour of the late Dr. Donald Rix, who became a member of the BC Business Laureates Hall of Fame in 2006, in recognition of his lifetime achievements and contributions to the province.

Among those contributions he was the founder and chair of MDS Metro Laboratory Services (now known as LifeLabs Medical Laboratory Services), the largest private medical laboratory in Western Canada.

You can learn more about Rix and watch his video: www.businesslaureatesbc.org/laureate/dr-donald-b-rix