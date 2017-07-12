Dig In: Wascana Centre a gem of a park in Saskatchewan

My last column was about preparing my garden for our absence while we discover the Maritimes. We anticipate a column in September about how well things worked out.

In the meantime, I am trapped in a 19-foot motor home with an aging obsessive-compulsive intent on recapturing the halcyon days of his youth. That’s how we came to visit Fellinger’s Meat Market (est. 1959) in Regina, buying pepperoni that David swears is the best available east of the Georgia Strait.

We could have filled a fair amount of copy waxing enthusiastic about the glorious ferry ride through the Gulf Islands, the beauties of the Rockies and the amazing sunsets in the foothills of Alberta, but there’s only so much room and everybody already knows about them. When we think of the Prairies we are generally reminded of the travel-writer who described them as “flat, flat, flat and ugly” (Bruce Lowther, Victoria Daily Colonist, 1967), but it’s hard to say that when you’ve got your motor home parked on Lake Wascana amid the legislative gardens in Regina, chewing Fellinger’s pepperoni.

David, who lived here in 1969-70, is amazed at what has been done with what, in his day, was “a silt-filled basin devoted to the propagation of mosquitos, blackflies, no-see-ums and leeches”.

When the Legislature was first built it was decided to dam nearby Wascana Creek so Saskatchewan, too, would have a lovely view from the premier’s office window. They built a dam under the Albert Street Bridge and let nature take its course. Governments in ensuing years, however, preferred to deal with lesser issues like the Great Depression, world war and socialized medicine, but when the dammed basin filled with silt and the banks were solid brush, they decided to dredge it and set in place a 50-year plan to create Wascana Centre.

Political parties have come and gone — Liberals, NDP, Saskatchewan Party — and they all have faithfully followed the plan: developing the garden, enhancing the lake, adding copses of trees and building recreational facilities and other public amenities. David suggests that this might be because the project enjoyed the full support of the bureaucracy, who, after all, worked at the legislature immediately adjacent to the park and must have been spending a good deal of money on insect repellent. David may have watched too many episodes of Yes Minister. He also wonders, with all the brush cleared away, where today’s youth goes to procreate. Things have sure changed since he was a kid.

After they had dug out the 300-acre lake, the planners created a formal garden boasting cornstalks as the centerpiece, bracketed by various herbs and flowers. Canada geese took up residence and wander around like they own the place. Judging from the numbers of people enjoying the gardens, walking around the lake and trying to pet the geese, this plan has turned a swamp into a jewel far more interesting than any governmental ground we have ever seen.

Another point of interest, if you need a good mechanic in Brandon, Manitoba, is Mansoff Bros Automotive. When one drives an ’84 motor home across Canada, one shouldn’t be surprised when a clutch fan loses its moorings. Mansoff Brothers exemplify the motto on the “Friendly Manitoba” licence plates, and we’re glad to get the clutch fixed before we get to Surly Ontario.