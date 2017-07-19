Dig In: Let the birds help with bug control

When one drives for days on end she has time to ponder important, pressing issues.

Perhaps because we are passing through northern Ontario it is only natural to consider pestilential insects, which segues into thoughts like, “Is there an easier way to outwit slugs and sowbugs from destroying my spring crop than starting every seedling inside the greenhouse?”

Coincidentally, I found a book in a thrift shop on our travels titled Attracting Backyard Wildlife by Nanaimo author Bill Merilees in which he says that most birds eat insect eggs and insects as well as seeds. Insect eggs! That means slug and sowbug eggs too! I thought they mostly ate seeds. Maybe I ought to think more kindly of the Steller’s jays that eat up my cover crops that aren’t protected with covers themselves. If they can demolish enough slugs and sow bugs before they hatch, my seeds and seedlings might stand a good chance of survival — especially the strawberries.

My compost heap harbours hordes of slugs and sow bugs along with beneficial micro organisms and worms that gardens require, so I almost flinch when I spread this black gold over each bed. I don’t want to sterilize the compost because that would destroy these beneficial life forms, so covering them with plastic and allowing the sun to overheat and kill anything alive underneath isn’t an option. What if I spread the compost a month before I sow the crop and let the birds have at it for a couple of weeks? Then I could turn the compost over and let it sit for another two weeks so the birds could enjoy the rest of the buffet before I ever add the fertilizer and sow my crop. The bed for peas would get its sprinkling of compost late January come rain or shine, or as soon as the snow melts.

Once the jays and their co-conspirators have done their work I’ll sprinkle on fertilizer, dig this all in a bit, sow seeds or seedlings and cover the lot with netting or Remay held up off the ground with hoops. It’s important to keep the netting or Remay off the ground or the previously welcome birds will mercilessly pick through the material, riddling the material with big holes and devouring every seed sown. I’ve learned not to leave any spaces uncovered because a hungry avian can hop through the hole and enjoy the buffet.

We get a few birds visiting our yard but could do with more, so when we stopped for tea I consulted Merilees’ notes. “Encourage flocks of birds with feeders and suet in the winter, and water and bird houses in spring and summer. Hold off on the bird feeders in the summer because there’s enough food in nature (like my back yard, perhaps?). A few bushes in the yard provide shelter and places for birds to hide, and if allowed to go to seed, a bit of food. These bushes should get watered with a sprinkler in dry weather, creating a shower for small birds to flit through, drenching their feathers”. I keep a pan under a drippy outside faucet as a water source with a sign that says: “CATS KEEP OUT”. That, of course, refers to the neighbours’ cats. When Mrs. Premise, our own cat, isn’t sleeping, she’s snuggling up to David and not much of a threat to wildlife. To be fair, she does share the odd mouse from time to time (usually deceased) which she likes to leave where I will step on it when I get out of bed.

Oddly enough, I miss the cat.