Cowichan Pipes & Drums offer special event July 3 to make up for missing Grande Parade

You’ve often watched the Cowichan Pipers & Drummers in Duncan; now, come and see them at the Duncan Elks Club on July 3. (Citizen file)

The popular Cowichan Pipes & Drums are holding a special fundraising event on Monday, July 3, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Duncan Elks Club at 149 Station St.

It’ll be one of the few chances to hear the group in July since they are not going to be taking part in the annual Grande Parade through Downtown Duncan this year on Saturday, July 15.

Instead they will be attending the 90th anniversary celebration tattoo put on by the Kimberley, B.C. pipe band on that date.

However, knowing that they have many fans out there, the band is holding a burger and beer event at the Elks so these fans can enjoy the band’s music, while also bringing more folks into the Elks Club, according to piper Frank Nichol.

Tickets are $20 for a burger and a beer and are available from pipe band members or from the Duncan Elks.

The pipers and drummers are a big draw at parades and festival across Vancouver Island, and are busy for most of the year.

Recently they have marched in the Tartan Parade in Victoria, the Lake Days Parade in Lake Cowichan, taken part in a ceremony in Chemainus to mark 100 years since the battle of Vimy Ridge, and entertained the crowd at the Chemainus Daze parade, a St. Patrick’s Day event, and, of course, their own well-attended Robbie Burns Night.

They will be performing on Canada Day at the BC Forest Discovery Centre but are not scheduled for a big outdoor event in the Valley again, according to their website, until Aug. 26 when they will lead the parade at the Cobble Hill Fair.

They also led the memorial parade as firefighters and the community remembered Malahat fire chief, Rob Patterson.

In previous years, the band has taken up invitations to travel to Shanghai, China and to Monterrey, California, playing their way into the hearts of new audiences there.