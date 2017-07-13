Cowichan Coffee Time: Fish and Game donation; Shawnigan knitters; cancer canvassing; goodbye from Growing Together

Geoff Maxwell, president, Wes Lancaster, treasurer, and John Gibbs, vice president of the Cowichan Fish and Game Association, present $1,000 to the underfunded Cowichan Search And Rescue. (submitted)

• Again this year, members of the Cowichan Fish &Game Association have embarked on a mission of donating to worthy causes on Vancouver Island. Recently, Geoff Maxwell, president, Wes Lancaster, treasurer, and John Gibbs, vice president, are shown presenting $1,000 to the underfunded Cowichan Search And Rescue at their headquarters.

Shortly, significant donations will also be made to the Cowichan District Hospital Foundation, the Mill Bay &District Conservation Society, the Port Renfrew Salmon Enhancement Society, and sizable bursaries will be presented to three Vancouver Island students attending fisheries and conservation related courses at Vancouver Island University.

• About 30 students at Brookes, Shawnigan Lake School, worked hard to knit baby blankets to donate to the Cridge Center’s Program for Babies of Vulnerable Moms.

Most of them were first time knitters. Once a week they met for about one and a half hours to work on these projects. Some worked on them the entire school year. They proudly presented them to the program co-ordinator, Nicole Andrews, on June 15.

This is only one of many fun, challenging and service orientated activities at the Brookes Shawnigan Lake School.

• BC Cancer Foundation door-to-door canvassers are in the Cowichan community.

Canvassers will introduce local residents to the BC Cancer Foundation, the largest funder of cancer research in the province, and the monthly donor program.

Monthly donations support the the life-saving research taking place at the BC Cancer Agency — helping improve cancer care for those in the community.

For security and safety purposes, canvassers wear ID badges and BC Cancer Foundation purple vests.

Please note that BC Cancer Foundation canvassers will invite you to take part in the Foundation’s monthly giving program only and will not accept cash or one-time gifts at the door.

Once you have signed up for monthly gifts, you will receive an email confirmation immediately.

If you have any questions relating to the door-to-door program, partner in discovery monthly giving program, or a fundraiser in your neighbourhood, call Colleen Malli at 1-888-906-2873 or visit bccancerfoundation.com.

• Growing Together Child and Parent Society extends its deep gratitude and appreciation to Marilyn Bright, former chairperson and dedicated board member for over 10 years, for all her volunteer work to support young parent families in the Cowichan Valley.