Cowichan Bay Fire Service celebrates 70 years

It all started with a public meeting held on May 28, 1947 in the Maxwell House boat house.

It all started with a public meeting held on May 28, 1947 in the Maxwell House boat house. On that date, 70 years ago, a volunteer fire department was formed in Cowichan Bay.

And so began the proud and dedicated service provided to the community of Cowichan Bay by a volunteer fire department.

Many changes have occurred over the 70 years but the founding principles remain very much the same. The fire department is a community service designed to allow community members to help their neighbours in their time of need.

Today’s volunteer firefighters are marking the anniversary by hosting an open house at the fire hall, located at 4461 Trans Canada Hwy., on Saturday, July 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be kids activities, demonstrations by the firefighters, equipment displays, food and draws for any members of the community who would like to stop by.

Records suggest that approximately 400 individuals have given of their time to ensure that fire protection was available 24 hours a day, seven days a week since Fire Chief Fred Vey and his six volunteers formed the fire department in 1947.

In 1947 all Cowichan Bay property owners were assessed $5 as an initial subscription plus $1 per month to cover operating costs of the fire department. The first fire truck was a Cadillac, rescued from decay in a Mill Bay garage, and fitted by the volunteers with a water tank in the back. A year later the Cadillac was replaced by a three-ton Dodge truck purchased from the Shell Oil Co. The Dodge was equipped to carry 500 gallons of water.

Within the next couple of years, the department acquired its first fire truck, a 1938 Bickle-Seagrave Pumper, purchased from Oak Bay Fire Department for $2,500. The funds were raised by the fire department’s Ladies Auxiliary.

On March 31, 1962, the Cowichan Bay District Volunteer Fire Society purchased property at the junction of Wilmot Road and Pavenham Road and on March 13, 1963 the first official fire hall was opened.

In 1968, the Cowichan Bay Improvement District was formed and a brand-new pumper, built on a Ford chassis, was purchased at a cost of $15,000.

In 1969, the records show that $100 was given by Cowichan Bay Improvement District to the Fire Department “Recreation Fund” in appreciation of good service by firemen during the previous year.

On September 14, 1977, the landowners within the Cowichan Bay Improvement District voted in favour of a new fire hall; on May 3, 1978 an agreement was signed with a contractor and on January 27, 1979, the current fire hall was officially opened. The land cost $25,000 and the building cost $150,000.

Later in the day, a dinner will be held for all members of the Cowichan Bay Volunteer Fire Rescue, past and present. All former members are invited and if anyone reading this article is a former member of the department and hasn’t received an invitation, they are asked to contact the fire hall either by email at 70th@cbvfr.com or call 250-743-7111.