Coming up in Cowichan: Volunteer Conference, learn about fire safety

Learn about fire safety this weekend at Walmart in Duncan. (Citizen file)

Cowichan Seniors hosting Volunteer Conference

The Cowichan Seniors Community Foundation is hosting a Volunteer Conference, “Cowichan Spirit of Volunteering”, on Friday, Oct. 13

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ramada (former Silver Bridge Inn) in Duncan.

The keynote presenter at 9 a.m. is Isobel MacKenzie, BC Seniors Advocate. She has just recently rolled out the results of her survey of BC Residential Care Facilities, conducted by an army of volunteers.

There will be displays and information from community not-for-profit agencies looking for volunteers and hoping to match volunteer opportunities with community-minded individuals looking for meaningful volunteer experiences.

There will be a complimentary lunch and workshops of interest to both volunteer agencies and volunteers.

Workshop space is limited so participants must register in advance by calling 250-715-6481 or emailing cscfoundation@shaw.ca

Learn about fire safety this weekend at Walmart

Want to teach your kids about fire safety?

There’s a chance to do just that this Saturday in the Cowichan Valley.

Walmart, located in Duncan at the Cowichan Commons mall on Drinkwater Road, is hosting educational and fun activities that will be put on by local firefighters. See the fire safety house and do an obstacle course, among other activities.

It takes place Saturday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 pm.