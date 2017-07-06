Coming up in Cowichan: Meet author, summer storytime, music at the marina, Pioneer Fireside

Grab a sundae on Sunday and enjoy some music at Maple Bay Marina this summer. (submitted)

Duncan bookstore hosting author Daisy Anderson for book signing

Volume One Bookstore at 149 Kenneth St. in Duncan is hosting a book signing with Daisy Anderson, local author of The Daisy Project: Escaping Psychiatry and Rediscovering Love.

The event takes place Saturday, July 8 at 11 a.m. to noon, and everyone is welcome to drop in, meet Anderson and have their book signed.

Anderson is a long-time resident of the Cowichan Valley. She wrote The Daisy Project to tell others how she “escaped” 37 years of diagnoses, medications and hospitalizations within the psychiatric system of British Columbia, says promotional material from Anderson. This is the story of how she ultimately managed her own recovery from mental illness and prescription drug addiction, with support from her community in Duncan, the material says.

Anderson enlisted the help of eight non-profits, two faith groups and two families based in the Cowichan Valley who provided care and compassion during her healing.

Summer storytime more than just books at KinPark Youth Urban Farm

What do you get when you take good books, kids, soil and seeds and mix them together? Storytime at the KinPark Youth Urban Farm.

For the fifth summer in a row, the Vancouver Island Regional Library and the KinPark Youth Urban Farm are teaming together to host children’s storytime at the park geared for three- to five-year-olds (all ages are welcome, however). This program is part of the library’s Summer Reading Club whereby kids receive a special kit to keep track of their reading and are awarded a collectible medal if they complete their reading log.

For six Tuesdays this summer — July 4 to 25 and Aug. 8 and 15 — from 10:30-11:30 a.m., Storytime starts with a fun story in the shade of the trees followed by a craft led by VIRL librarian Nariel. After that, KinPark staff will offer a short garden-themed activity for little ones such as an herb walk, learning about worms, or a garden scavenger hunt. Sampling of the urban farm’s raspberry patch will most definitely be allowed.

To learn more about this free program, contact Nariel Davis at the Cowichan Library at 250-746-7661, visit the VIRL website at www.virl.bc.ca or visit www.cowichangreencommunity.org.

Marina offering music, sundaes on Sundays

Maple Bay Marina is offering free live music on Sundays during July and August.

To enhance the sweetness of the melodies, they say, the Mariners Market &Espresso Bar will feature an ice cream sundae bar during the performances. The performances themselves will be held just outside in the marina courtyard area, from at 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Brent Hutchinson headlines the live musical events. As a founding member of Uncle Wiggly’s Hot Shoes Blues Band, Hutchinson performed extensively throughout western Canada, warming up for many great artists such as Muddy Waters, Joe Cocker, Paul Butterfield, George Thorogood, Queen Ida, and Long John Baldry, to name a few. Front man of the HeadHunters, a band of Vancouver Island musicians, he hosted the Cowichan Blues Cabaret which featured many sold out shows at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre social lounge. Currently hosting a weekly Thursday night jam at Jac’s on Queens in Duncan, he is also performing often with his new project The Rivals.

“I really enjoy playing at Maple Bay Marina on Sundays in the summer, it is a very relaxed atmosphere, a beautiful outdoor venue with friendly and appreciative audiences. I hope to see you there,” said Hutchinson.

Visiting boaters should contact Maple Bay Marina reservations office at 250-746-8482, toll free at 866-746-8482 or by email at info@maplebaymarina.com. Complimentary parking is located in parking Lot A and B.

Maple Bay Marina is one of the largest destination marine centers in British Columbia and is located on Vancouver Island, in the Cowichan Valley, just 10 minutes east of Duncan. The marina features open and covered moorage, recreational boating services, float home vacation rentals, kayak rentals, yacht sales, and is home to Maple Bay Marina Boat Yard, The Shipyard Restaurant &Pub, Mariners Market and Espresso Bar, and the annual Maple Bay Marina Wooden Boat Festival.

Sunset Cinema hosting free movie in Duncan

Coastal Community Credit Union’s Sunset Cinema Series is back and inviting everyone to enjoy a free summer outdoor movie event at Duncan’s Cowichan Sportsplex on Wednesday, July 12.

“This movie series is our way of saying thank you to our Island communities and residents,” said Coastal Community in a press release. “On Wednesday, July 12, watch one of your favourite flicks on a three-storey-high movie screen, while enjoying the beautiful outdoors.”

The movie begins as soon as it’s dark, but film-goers are advised to make sure to arrive early to claim a spot. Bring your own blankets, pillows or lawn chairs.

The movie is free but you can purchase snacks at the concession stand where all proceeds will go to support Coastal Community’s Young Entrepreneur program. Young Entrepreneurs is an educational, school-based program designed to help students explore the world of business, while developing valuable life and financial skills.

Popcorn, candy, pop, cotton candy, and glow sticks will be available.

If you’re in need of cash, Coastal Community’s ATM-on-wheels, VanGo, will be at the event. Credit union members can access their cash surcharge-free.

Last year, Sunset Cinema raised almost $10,000 for Young Entrepreneurs. Find out more about the program through the Young Entrepreneur trailers at the beginning of the movie.

Sunset Cinema will run in a number of communities on Vancouver Island. To learn which family-friendly movie is playing at each Island location (SING is the film in Duncan), visit the events section of Coastal Community’s Facebook page (facebook.com/CoastalCommunity) and RSVP to your community’s event. Follow Coastal Community on Facebook or Twitter (@CCCU) to learn about the contests and giveaways planned for this year’s Sunset Cinema.