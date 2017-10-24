Coming up in Cowichan: Groundwater, Canadian characters honoured, caregiver workshops

Soccer coach Glen Martin is one of three Cowichan residents who will be honoured for Canada’s 150th by Molson Canadian. (Citizen file)

Do you know how much groundwater on earth?

The Cowichan Watershed Board and VIU Cowichan Campus present “How much groundwater is on earth?” with Dr. Tom Gleeson.

The event takes place Thursday, Oct. 26, starting at 7 p.m.

Gleeson is the lead author of a pioneering study to map the Earth’s total volume of groundwater. The study, conducted by an international collaboration of hydrologists, also examined how much of that groundwater has been renewed in a human lifetime.

The lecture is free and will take place at VIU Cowichan Campus in Duncan, room 140.

For more information go to http://www.groundwaterscienceandsustainability.org/

Molson Canadian honours three from Cowichan

For Canada’s 150th, Molson Canadian is calling on the nation to share the real life stories of Canadians acting with connection, class, celebration, commitment and contribution. The brand is celebrating and inspired by the best of Canadian character, rewarding those that truly embody what it means to be Canadian today.

They’ve chosen three Cowichan Valley residents to receive recognition: Chantal Clarke, Gia Jane and Glen Martin.

Corey Small, Molson Coors representative, will be making a presentation to these local citizens who have demonstrated great Canadian character in their community. It takes place on Oct. 26 at 5 p.m. at a public event being held at Volunteer Cowichan, located at #1 Kenneth Place (the basement of City Hall).

The Cowichan winners will be presented with a specially designed Molson Canadian wooden crate as a token of appreciation for exhibiting their great Canadian character through involvement in their community. They truly are #ATasteOfWhoWeAre, says Molson Canadian.

“Today, we as Canadians represent a diversity that is being recognized globally like never before,” said Chris Blackburn, marketing director, Molson Canadian. “It is our unique strength of character that makes us stand apart, and Molson Canadian wants to celebrate special individuals across this great country during this milestone year by giving them a memorable reward from Canada’s beer”.

Duncan meeting to talk transportation for seniors

Cowichan Family Caregivers Support Society is presenting the first in a series of six free workshops for seniors Friday, Oct. 27, from 1-3 p.m. at the Duncan United Church.

“Transportation for Seniors” will be presented by Vicki Holman of the Cowichan Seniors Community Foundation, and “Support for Caregivers” will be presented by Jodie McDonald, executive director of Cowichan Family Caregivers Support Society.

For more information, call 250-597-0886.