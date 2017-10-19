Coming up in Cowichan: Business Showcase to Home Expo; gala fundraiser to remembrance contest

Get those tickets to a 1920s-themed fundraiser for Cowichan Valley Hospice. (submitted)

Get inspired at the 24th Cowichan Fall Home Show

The weekend of Oct. 27-29 marks the 24th anniversary of the Cowichan Valley Fall Home Expo.

The public can get up close and personal with experts in home improvements, renovations, décor, design, and more. There will be a wide and varied assortment of displays and exhibits to inspire you.

The event is produced by Evergreen Exhibitions Ltd. of Parksville, who are now the largest show producer in Western Canada with 18 annual events on Vancouver Island and the lower mainland.

According to show manager Glenda Gall, “we are confident that the show will be the ultimate one-stop shop for Cowichan Valley home owners, offering the newest decorating, designing, renovation, building, and home improvement experts”.

The three-day show generates an estimated $2 million annually for central island businesses, and has become a much-anticipated event for the home improvement and renovation industry.

There will be many unique show-only displays as well, with the fun and new gadgets.

As always, the show and parking are free to the public. Show hours are Friday, 1 p.m.–6 p.m.; Saturday, 9:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. at Cowichan Exhibition Park, 7380 Trans Canada Hwy., Duncan. For more information check out www.homeshowtime.com, or call 250-248-4440.

Duncan Cowichan Chamber hosting business showcase

The Duncan Cowichan Chamber is bringing an elite lineup of presenters to the 5th Annual Business Showcase & Conference on Friday, Oct. 27, at the Ramada Duncan. And for the first time, the Chamber is offering an all day pass, so everyone can enjoy a full day of professional development and networking.

The presenting sponsor is Island Savings, a Division of First West Credit Union. Mark deMedeiros, assistant vice president, Commercial Banking says, “Small businesses are an important part of both our economy and our community which is why Island Savings is committed to helping business owners follow their passions and achieve their goals.”

Val Litwin, president and CEO of the BC Chamber, is the keynote speaker and will present at the luncheon.

“Val took the helm of the provincial body about a year ago,” says Chamber President Julie Scurr. “He renewed organizational culture, built deeper engagement with businesses and shepherded a number of advocacy issues. He’ll share his insights on transformation, and update delegates on the BC Chamber’s recent advocacy.”

The day opens with “Retail in the Time of Amazon” with Bob Ianson of Heirloom Linens in Victoria. Ianson was inducted into Canada’s Retail Hall of Fame in 2012. He will discuss the synergies between brick and mortar locations and their digital presence.

Presenter and author Mark Colgate is the associate dean of business at the Gustavson School of Business at the University of Victoria. An expert in customer service excellence, Colgate presents “Moments of Power: Designing World Class Customer Experience”. He consults for organizations worldwide, including TELUS, the Bank of Ireland, the Bank of New Zealand, Sony, Toyota and Enerco.

The afternoon trade show is free and open to the public. “Ask the Expert” is also free and runs on the trade show floor — attendees can take the opportunity to pose their business questions to experts in financing, digital marketing, recruitment and more.

The delegates all day pass is $75 and includes the keynote luncheon. The first 70 registrants receive Mark Colgate’s book 8 Moments of Power in Coaching. Registration for individual sessions is also available. See the Chamber’s website for all the details and registration: www.duncancc.bc.ca

Remembrance contest open

Do you have a student who is artistic, loves to write poems or stories, or can create a video?

By now all primary, junior, intermediate and secondary schools and Legions in Canada will have received a package with information for the students and teachers for their annual Youth Remembrance contest.

Using the theme of remembrance, students can create something about remembrance and what it means to them.

Top literary and poster prize winners get a trip to Ottawa and to see their submissions on display in the House of Commons or Canadian War Museum. Other prizes include a Macbook iPad, iPad Touch and various cash prizes.

Enter by submitting your art or literature and the official registration entry form, signed by a parent or guardian, in person to the Legion branch closest to you by Nov. 15.

Full details are available at your child’s school, online, or your local Legion.

For more information see www.legionbcyukon.ca/what-we-do/youth-remembrance-contests or email any questions to info@legionbcyukon.ca

Cancer Foundation fundraisers out and about

BC Cancer Foundation door-to-door canvassers are out and about in the communities of Mill Bay, Cobble Hill, Duncan and Crofton.

Canvassers will introduce local residents to the BC Cancer Foundation, the largest funder of cancer research in the province, and our monthly donor program.

Monthly donations support the life-saving research taking place at the BC Cancer Agency — helping improve cancer care for those in the community.

For security and safety purposes, canvassers wear ID badges and BC Cancer Foundation purple vests.

Please note that BC Cancer Foundation canvassers will invite you to take part in the Foundation’s monthly giving program only and will not accept cash or one-time gifts at the door. Once you have signed up for monthly gifts, you will receive an email confirmation immediately.

If you have any questions relating to the door-to-door program, partner in discovery monthly giving program, or a fundraiser in your neighbourhood, call Colleen Malli at 1-888-906-2873 or visit bccancerfoundation.com.

Gala fundraiser takes you back to the indulgent ‘20s

On Nov. 4 Mellor Hall at the Cowichan Exhibition grounds will be transformed to capture the imagination and take guests back to the 1920s: indulgent, sultry, speak-easy, antiprohibition.

All to raise funds for a much-needed Hospice House in Cowichan.

Marnie Watkin, co-founder of the Purica Foundation, promises, “This will be an unforgettable evening.”

From the moment Gala guests arrive on the red carpet, they will be entertained and delighted at every turn; feasting on elegant and tasty hors d’oeuvres and desserts, sipping and savouring wine, beer and spirits and bidding on auction treasures.

“The feature entertainment for the gala evening is the internationally acclaimed Jeff and Rhiannon Dueling Pianos Show,” continues Purica Foundation co-founder, Trevor Watkin. “We are thrilled to be able to offer such a world-class act, like never before seen in our community.”

They are an all-request interactive extravaganza with a unique style of rock ‘n roll and comedy that will leave gala guests laughing, singing and cheering for more.

Gretchen Hartley, executive director of Cowichan Valley Hospice explains that “Cowichan Hospice does an amazing job supporting people and their families dealing with advancing illness and grief” adding, “But what we don’t have is a Hospice House — a place to live well at the end of life. A place to die with support, safety, and dignity, in a home-like setting.”

The Watkins are passionate when they say, “You matter. Your family matters. Especially at the end of life. Please join the Purica Foundation to help make Hospice House a reality.”

Tickets and donation information at www.puricafoundation.com.

Committee members for the Purica Foundation gala fundraiser from top row left: Lori Pollock, Chantal Clarke, Ricki James, Susan Plester, Nicky Lee, Paula Ramwell, and Carrie Kendall. Bottom row, from left: Megan Dragicevich, Kate Watkin, Marnie Watkin, Lee Anne Mansueti, and Jennifer Nydahl. (submitted)