Column Drivesmart: I want my car simple again

By Tim Schewe

Today’s high tech cars that have centre console mounted displays that allow anyone (including the driver) to play around with them while in motion, should be against the law.

Some cars even need to have the driver touch a screen to change the radio volume or station; a dangerous practice. Older car radios you can feel the knobs without taking your eyes off the road. I think vehicles are going the wrong direction these days with their gadgetry.

As part of its Center for Driving Safety and Technology, the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety commissioned the University of Utah to carry out research to address three important questions:

Which task is the most demanding to complete while driving: calling/dialing, sending a text message, tuning the radio or programming navigation?

What level of demand is associated with completing these tasks using voice commands, touchscreens or other interactive technologies (e.g., buttons, rotary dial, writing pad)?

How does demand from these interactions vary across the infotainment systems found in different vehicle makes and models?

The findings are probably not a surprise for you:

Overall, navigation was found to be the most demanding task.

All tasks were associated with higher levels of cognitive demand.

Of 30 vehicles tested 23 vehicles generated high or very high levels of overall demand on drivers. None of them yielded low overall demand.

The most important piece of information to take away from this is that motorists should remember that just because technologies come installed in a vehicle does not mean automaker testing has proven they are safe to use while driving.

