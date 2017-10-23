Using infotainment systems requires quite a bit of a driver’s attention. (screenshot)

Column Drivesmart: I want my car simple again

Today’s high tech cars that have centre console mounted displays should be against the law.

By Tim Schewe

Today’s high tech cars that have centre console mounted displays that allow anyone (including the driver) to play around with them while in motion, should be against the law.

Some cars even need to have the driver touch a screen to change the radio volume or station; a dangerous practice. Older car radios you can feel the knobs without taking your eyes off the road. I think vehicles are going the wrong direction these days with their gadgetry.

As part of its Center for Driving Safety and Technology, the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety commissioned the University of Utah to carry out research to address three important questions:

Which task is the most demanding to complete while driving: calling/dialing, sending a text message, tuning the radio or programming navigation?

What level of demand is associated with completing these tasks using voice commands, touchscreens or other interactive technologies (e.g., buttons, rotary dial, writing pad)?

How does demand from these interactions vary across the infotainment systems found in different vehicle makes and models?

The findings are probably not a surprise for you:

Overall, navigation was found to be the most demanding task.

All tasks were associated with higher levels of cognitive demand.

Of 30 vehicles tested 23 vehicles generated high or very high levels of overall demand on drivers. None of them yielded low overall demand.

The most important piece of information to take away from this is that motorists should remember that just because technologies come installed in a vehicle does not mean automaker testing has proven they are safe to use while driving.

• Visual and Cognitive Demands of Using In Vehicle Infotainment Systems – Fact Sheet

• Visual and Cognitive Demands of Using In Vehicle Infotainment Systems – Full Report

Tim Schewe is a retired constable with many years of traffic law enforcement. To comment or learn more, please visit DriveSmartBC.ca

Previous story
Column David Suzuki: Oil spills pose unacceptable threats to marine life

Just Posted

Column Drivesmart: I want my car simple again

Today’s high tech cars that have centre console mounted displays should be against the law.

Providence Farm unveils new labyrinth garden

Created with the help of a $20,000 grant from the Victoria Foundation

Column David Suzuki: Oil spills pose unacceptable threats to marine life

Threat to marine mammals in B.C. waters from a seven-fold increase in tanker traffic is considerable

Column: Let’s hope we see the end of the professional reliance model

Robert’s column

Column T.W. Paterson: This unpublished memoir is a gem

“I looked round and suddenly realised I had not the slightest idea where I was”

VIDEO: Sears liquidation sales continue across B.C.

Sales are expected to continue into the New Year

B.C. casino accused of illegal activity follows rules: operator

B.C. had launched review after concerns about money laundering at River Rock casino in Richmond

Opponents of LGBTQ program to file human rights complaint against Surrey School District

District denied Parents United Canada right to rent Bell Performing Arts Centre for rally next month

Ex-employee describes alleged sexual assault by B.C. city councillor

Complainant was a teen during the alleged 1992 incident

Amazon gets 238 proposals for 2nd headquarters

Submissions were due last week. Online retailer has said tax breaks and grants would be factors

Justin Timberlake invited back to Super Bowl halftime show

A ‘wardrobe malfunction’ with Janet Jackson caused a national controversy during his last appearance

A scary box office weekend for everyone but Tyler Perry

‘Boo 2! A Madea Halloween’ scared up a healthy $21.7 million in its first weekend in theatres

Even as long-form census data returns, Statcan readies for day without it

Wednesday’s release is expected to show immigrants making up a larger share of the population

B.C. VIEWS: Horgan fumbles salmon farm threat

Lana Popham falls for anti-aquaculture propaganda

Most Read