Column: Call me Carl

By Carl Weber

I’ve been a chiropractor for more than 25 years. During the first five, I insisted on being called Dr. Weber. I felt that I deserved it. After all, it was an “eight year title”, four years of university and four bleary-eyed years of chiropractic education. The title “doctor” summarized the hard work and struggle but mostly represented my need to be recognized for what I knew and what I did instead of who I was.

The next 10 years became a journey marked by a freeing transition. I became more interested in the person in front of me than purely in my role as doctor. As the hierarchical lines between doctor and patient became more equal, both of us became more whole and complete by our contact.

In our culture, we’ve all grown up with the model that when we are sick, we go to the doctor. However, in a chiropractic model of health care, adjustments are designed to help us regain our health, stay well and reach our potential. The focus and intent of an adjustment is to enhance what is right in you, to turn on your power like brightening a light with a dimmer switch.

When you’re coming for an adjustment, you’re not really a patient going to the doctor because you’re sick. Rather, you are going to the chiropractor to have your nervous system cleared and your spine adjusted to keep it flexible and healthy; in essence, to age more gracefully. So I’d love for you to call me by my first name — Carl. I may even call you doctor in recognition of the healing potential you have. In fact, my entire doctor-based school learning pales in comparison to what your body knows to make and keep itself well.

Over 25 years, I have had the chance to witness lives change and families be well under regular chiropractic care. I go to sleep at night knowing that you are clearer, more whole and more connected to the intelligence and power that made you — your Creator, knowing that you are making a difference in your life and the lives of others because of your increased health.

That’s not the work of a doctor to me, that’s the joy and grace of being a friend and a coach in chiropractic.

Aloha and Peace