PHOTOS: Celebrating the Cowichan as a heritage river

Wilma Harvie, who was one of the many volunteers who helped at the Cowichan Heritage River Celebration on Sept. 30, shared these photos with us. They really show the diversity of events open to all.

“It was free fun, free entertainment, and free food. What a way to celebrate,” she says.

MORE FROM THE EVENT

Skip to the next and previous photo by typing j/k or ←/→.

Painting fish was a fun activity at the celebration. (Submitted)

What’s better than a day kayaking on the river with the family? (Submitted)

Sometimes it takes a bit of a search to find the perfect bead. (Submitted)

It was this big! Looking for fish at the Cowichan Heritage River Celebration. (Submitted)