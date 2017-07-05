Blues Festival hits Chemainus

Two exciting days and a dozen great blues bands are a cool way to start off a summer

David Vest is one of the exciting performers lined up for Chemainus’ Blues Festival. (Submitted)

Enjoy the Chemainus Valley Blues Festival at Chemainus’s Waterwheel Park on Saturday and Sunday, July 8 and 9.

Two exciting days and a dozen great blues bands are a cool way to start off a summer of quality music at Waterwheel Park.

The bands include: David Vest, Bill Johnson, Lazy Mike & the Rockin’ Recliners, Dave Harris, Shades (featuring Gene Grooms), Renovation Blues Band, Lady V & Key Krasher, Gary Preston, Mark Crissinger, Curl, and Deb Rhymer.

Admission is by a suggested donation of $20 per day, or $30 for the full weekend.