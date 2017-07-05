David Vest is one of the exciting performers lined up for Chemainus’ Blues Festival. (Submitted)

Blues Festival hits Chemainus

Two exciting days and a dozen great blues bands are a cool way to start off a summer

Enjoy the Chemainus Valley Blues Festival at Chemainus’s Waterwheel Park on Saturday and Sunday, July 8 and 9.

Two exciting days and a dozen great blues bands are a cool way to start off a summer of quality music at Waterwheel Park.

The bands include: David Vest, Bill Johnson, Lazy Mike & the Rockin’ Recliners, Dave Harris, Shades (featuring Gene Grooms), Renovation Blues Band, Lady V & Key Krasher, Gary Preston, Mark Crissinger, Curl, and Deb Rhymer.

Admission is by a suggested donation of $20 per day, or $30 for the full weekend.

