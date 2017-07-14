Arbutus Ridge golfers play through rain, wind, to raise funds for ALS

Raising funds and awareness for the ALS Society of BC, they played from 7 a.m. until 8:15 p.m.

On June 8 Arbutus Ridge Golf Course’s Richard Ingle, Andy Hajer, and Jayme Young golfed 100 holes each through rain, wind and sun.

Raising funds and awareness for the ALS Society of BC, they played from 7 a.m. until 8:15 p.m. The long day ended with a collective score of 1,312, and a total of 26 birdies and one eagle.

“Our Golfathon included hammering rain for the first four hours, followed by massive wind gusts then, in typical West Coast fashion, glorious sunshine for the final few holes,” said Richard Ingle, general manager of the Arbutus Ridge Golf Course. “There are some aches, pains and mental fatigue after playing golf for 13 hours straight but let’s put this in perspective. It is nothing compared to what is endured by those afflicted with this terrible disease and the mental anguish their families are put through. Arbutus Ridge Golf Club is very proud to be associated with the ALS Society of British Columbia and the PGA of BC and looks forward to supporting the Golfathon for ALS for as long as it takes to find a cure.”

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also referred to as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a fatal neurodegenerative disorder that affects the person’s motor neurons that carry messages to the muscles resulting in weakness and wasting in arms, legs, mouth, throat and elsewhere; typically the person is immobilized within two to five years of the initial diagnosis. There is no known cause or cure yet, but there is hope through the ALS Society of BC.

Proceeds from the Golfathon for ALS provide crucial support services to ALS patients and their families, friends, and caregivers.

Help support your local golf professionals to raise awareness and funds for the ALS Society of BC through a donation. For more information: www.golfathonforals.com