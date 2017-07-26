All the love for half the price

Cat adoptions now half price at all SPCA shelters in B.C.

Adoptions of adult cats at BC SPCA shelters are half price from now until Aug. 2.

The promotion, presented by Hill’s Science Diet, encourages the public to come and check out the adult felines in the society’s care.

“We’re hoping this promotion, which offers 50 per cent off the usual adoption fees for all adult cats, will encourage anyone who has been considering cat adoption to take the next step and make it reality,” said Lorie Chortyk of the BC SPCA.

“With wildfires sweeping our province, it is even more urgent to get homeless cats in our care into loving homes so that we can free up shelter space to offer temporary emergency shelter for animals affected by the fires.”

Hill’s Science Diet provides food for all the BC SPCA cats and dogs and a free bag to guardians when an adoption is complete.

Chortyk said there are several benefits to adopting a more mature cat over a kitten, including that they’re calmer and more settled, litter-trained, fully grown, and their personalities are already developed.

Each year, the BC SPCA rescues nearly 15,000 cats and kittens throughout B.C. Visit spca.bc.ca/adopt to search for adoptable adult felines.