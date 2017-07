Where should you swim in the Cowichan Valley?

Here’s five places to check out:

1. Fuller Lake Park, Chemainus

2. Crofton Beach, Crofton

3. Gordon Bay Provincial Park, Lake Cowichan

4. Maple Bay Beach, Maple Bay

5. Mason’s Beach, Shawnigan Lake

These are some of our favourites. What are yours?

Crofton beach has a number of spots to hit the water. (Citizen file)

Gordon Bay Provincial Park at Lake Cowichan offers a beautiful stretch of sand and clear water. (Citizen file)

Maple Bay beach requires beach shoes, but a refreshing dip in the ocean. (duncanrealestatepro.com photo)