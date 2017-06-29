Man smashes through gates, launches car onto BC Ferry

Sunshine Coast RCMP say he then tried to steal staff cars

With summer traffic heating up, many BC Ferries passengers are getting to the terminal early. But a 25-year-old man’s 1:30 a.m. arrival at the Langdale ferry terminal took being punctual to a new level.

Sunshine Coast RCMP say that the man allegedly drove a Chevy Blazer through a series of locked gates at the Langdale ferry terminal Saturday morning before “launching its off the raised ramp towards the upper car deck of the Queen of Surrey.”

The uninjured driver then allegedly left his car, got off the ferry and then tried to steal two staff cars.

Chase Campbell is facing 13 charges including impaired driving, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, break and enter, assault of a police officer, mischief over $5000 and driving while prohibited.